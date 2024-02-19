Ahead of Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Planet Fitness (PLNT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $282.31 million, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Planet Fitness metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Franchise' stands at $82.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Equipment segment' of $70.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' will reach $112.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store sales' will reach 7.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Stores - End of period' to come in at 2,569. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,410.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Stores - New stores opened' should arrive at 71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Franchise' to reach $58.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.91 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Equipment' should come in at $19.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.44 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Corporate-Owned Stores' will reach $47.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Planet Fitness have demonstrated returns of -11.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

