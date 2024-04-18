Ahead of Philip Morris (PM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Philip Morris (PM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.45 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Philip Morris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare' should come in at $84.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco' reaching $5.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H' will reach $3.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' of $1.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' will reach $3.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' will reach $677.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Smoke-Free Excl. W&H- EA, AU & PMI DF' at $815.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' will likely reach 31.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas' to reach 14.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Total Cigarettes and HTUs' stands at 173.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 171.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shipment Volume - Americas - Cigarette' should arrive at 14.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Cigarette' to come in at 141.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 143.71 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Philip Morris here>>>



Philip Morris shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

