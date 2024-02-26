Ahead of Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo (PRGO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Perrigo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA)' should come in at $762.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI)' reaching $424.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care' will reach $78.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition' of $140.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle' at $81.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory' will likely reach $135.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $411.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' will reach $754.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' will reach $39.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +49%.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Self-Care International (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI)' to reach $229.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $201.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Self-Care Americas (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA)' to come in at $227.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $241.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Perrigo here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Perrigo have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, PRGO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

