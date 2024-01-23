Ahead of NextEra (NEE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NextEra Energy (NEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.15 billion, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific NextEra metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' should arrive at $4.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' to come in at $714.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $540 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' stands at $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $906 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of NextEra have experienced a change of -4.85% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

