Ahead of Mr Cooper (COOP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Mr Cooper (COOP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating an increase of 59.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $398.31 million, representing an increase of 31.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mr Cooper metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Service related, net' will reach $352.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale' will reach $39.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' will likely reach $29.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Originations' to come in at $46.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Servicing' to reach $305.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.9% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mr Cooper here>>>



Shares of Mr Cooper have demonstrated returns of +4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COOP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

