Ahead of Morgan Stanley (MS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (MS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. Revenues are expected to be $14.47 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Morgan Stanley metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment Management' should arrive at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Institutional Securities' will reach $6.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income' reaching $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Investment banking- Underwriting' at $741.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book value per common share' will reach $53.22. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.13 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Return on average common equity' to reach 12.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' will likely reach $5,104.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4,558 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total assets under management' of $1,459.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,362 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Fixed income' to come in at $173.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $175 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Equity' will reach $294.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $277 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 17.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17%.



Shares of Morgan Stanley have experienced a change of +2.6% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

