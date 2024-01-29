Ahead of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.54 billion, increasing 9.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some LPL Financial Holdings Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Advisory fees' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commissions' will reach $640.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service and fee' of $125.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Transaction and other fees' at $52.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets' should come in at $1,327.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,110.8 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets' to reach $614.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $527.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of advisors' stands at 22,715. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,275.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net New Assets (NNA)- Net new advisory assets' reaching $19.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Net New Assets' will reach $30.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.3 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets' will likely reach $709.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $583.1 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net New Brokerage Assets' should arrive at $10.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.6 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, LPLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.