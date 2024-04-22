Ahead of Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lincoln Electric metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- The Harris Products Group' at $123.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International Welding' of $249.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Americas Welding' will reach $661.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Sales- The Harris Products Group' should arrive at $125.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Sales- International Welding' will reach $253.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Americas Welding' will reach $698.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding' reaching $132.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $132.45 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- The Harris Products Group' should come in at $18.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- International Welding' will likely reach $30.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Lincoln Electric shares have witnessed a change of -7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LECO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

