Ahead of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $433.87 million, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Krispy Kreme metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will likely reach $288.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $94.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Market Development' should come in at $53.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops' at 228. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 228.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total' should arrive at 2,699. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,207.

Analysts forecast 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors' to reach 1,490. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,166 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other' of 31. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops' reaching 1,055. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 898.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops' will reach 123. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115.

Analysts expect 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total' to come in at 4,267. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,588.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors' stands at 3,800. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,143.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other' will reach 17. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.



Krispy Kreme shares have witnessed a change of -10.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DNUT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

