Ahead of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.99 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kimberly-Clark metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Personal Care' stands at $2.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- K-C Professional' will reach $834.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' will reach $11.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Consumer Tissue' will likely reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'K-C Professional - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 2.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer Tissue - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' should come in at 1.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change' should arrive at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer Tissue - Net price impact - YoY change' of 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11%.

Analysts expect 'K-C Professional - Total Sales Growth - YoY change' to come in at 0.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Personal Care' to reach $459.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $423 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Consumer Tissue' reaching $224.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239 million.



Over the past month, Kimberly-Clark shares have recorded returns of +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

