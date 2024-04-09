Ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.20 per share, indicating an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $40.79 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Card & Auto' will reach $6.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +46.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Revenue- Commercial Banking' will likely reach $3.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' should arrive at $5.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' stands at $17.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank' of $13.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' will reach $3,394.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,216.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Assets' to come in at $7.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.42 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Performing Loans' reaching $6.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.90 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 16.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to reach 7.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.



Over the past month, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

