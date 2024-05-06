Ahead of JFrog (FROG) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 133.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $98.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JFrog metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- License- self-managed' to come in at $4.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' to reach $93.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers >$100k in ARR' stands at 922. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 785 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of JFrog have experienced a change of -7.4% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FROG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

