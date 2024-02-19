Ahead of Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jack In The Box (JACK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $480.19 million, declining 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jack In The Box metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will likely reach $75.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' should come in at $220.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' at $111.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' will reach $73.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' will reach 2.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' to reach 2,190. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,186 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' stands at 593. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 592.

Analysts predict that the 'Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' will reach 1.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' reaching 2,048. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,046 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' to come in at 143. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 140 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' of 423. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 319 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' should arrive at 171. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 273.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>



Shares of Jack In The Box have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JACK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

