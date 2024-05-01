Ahead of ITT (ITT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ITT (ITT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, indicating an increase of 16.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $873.25 million, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ITT metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Motion Technologies' will reach $383.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies' will likely reach $180.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Industrial Process' at $310.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Corporate costs and Other' to come in at -$14.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.30 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies' will reach $32.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies' stands at $65.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process' of $65.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for ITT here>>>



Over the past month, ITT shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.