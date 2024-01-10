Ahead of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.12 billion, increasing 14.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Brokerage Accounts' stands at 2,472.32 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,091 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Brokerage - Cleared DARTs' will reach 1,689.98 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,689 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' to reach $2.92. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.15.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Brokerage - Customer equity' reaching 385.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 306.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other fees and services' of $47.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Interest income' should come in at $1.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Commissions' will reach $325.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $331 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

