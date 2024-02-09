Ahead of Incyte (INCY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Incyte (INCY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating an increase of 95.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.02 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Incyte metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net product revenues- Iclusig' of $26.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net product revenues- Opzelura' will reach $102.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product revenues' will likely reach $860.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net product revenues- Jakafi' to come in at $701.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net product revenues- Minjuvi' should arrive at $8.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +69.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net product revenues- Pemazyre' at $19.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Royalty revenues- Jakavi' reaching $101.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product royalty revenues' will reach $148.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Royalty revenues- Tabrecta' should come in at $5.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Royalty revenues- Olumiant' stands at $38.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Milestone and contract revenues' will reach $15.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.4% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Incyte have returned -9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, INCY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

