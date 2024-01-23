Ahead of Humana (HUM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Humana (HUM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, indicating an increase of 31.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.38 billion, representing an increase of 13.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Humana metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should come in at $24.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' will reach $284.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +77.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Individual Medicare Advantage' stands at $19.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicare stand-alone PDP' at $454.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 89.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Specialty membership - Total' of 5,001.53 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,194.8 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - ASO commercial' reaching 307.96 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 430.1 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Fully-insured commercial medical' to reach 416.94 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 556.3 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Specialty Membership - Other supplemental benefits' should arrive at 401.94 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 408.7 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Membership - Vision' to come in at 2,032.89 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,081.7 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Specialty Membership - Dental - ASO' will likely reach 307.33 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 288.1 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Specialty Membership - Dental - fully-insured' will reach 2,273.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,416.3 thousand.



Shares of Humana have demonstrated returns of -11.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

