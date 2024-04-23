Ahead of HCA (HCA) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare (HCA) will report quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $16.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HCA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' should arrive at $17,449.01. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17,011 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Equivalent Admissions' will reach 964.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 916.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Equivalent Patient Days' at 4,758.83 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,603.14 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of hospitals' reaching 187. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 180 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Licensed Beds at End of Period' stands at 49,285. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48,891 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Same Facility - Equivalent Admissions' to come in at 949.98 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 915.49 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Length of Stay' will reach 5. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers' will likely reach 124. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 126.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Patient Days' will reach 2,708.50 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,637.9 Days in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Admissions' should come in at 548.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 525.24 million.



Over the past month, shares of HCA have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, HCA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

