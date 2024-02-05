Ahead of Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Harley-Davidson (HOG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, indicating a decline of 85.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $930.18 million, representing an increase of 1.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Harley-Davidson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing' at $10.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue' will reach $937.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel' reaching $69.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other' stands at $22.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'HDMC U.S. Motorcycle Shipments' will likely reach 16,647. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,839.

Analysts expect 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total' to come in at 31,792. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 33,983.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - United States' should come in at 18,002. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,367.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total EMEA' of 6,261. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,562 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total Asia Pacific' will reach 7,099. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,532.

The consensus among analysts is that 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Cruiser' will reach 10,838. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,685 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Sportster / Street' to reach 4,716. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,709 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Canada' should arrive at 793. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 816.



Over the past month, Harley-Davidson shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

