Ahead of Global Payments (GPN) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Global Payments (GPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Global Payments metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' should come in at $516.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Issuer Solutions' will reach $608.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $380.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $64.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' to reach $228.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $215.24 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' to come in at $785.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $688.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Global Payments have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

