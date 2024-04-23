Ahead of Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gentex (GNTX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $600.01 million, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Gentex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $14.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Automotive Products' to come in at $588.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors' to reach 8,724.15 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,197 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors' should come in at 4,844.60 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,519 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units' at 13,568.74 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,717 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units' stands at 4,449.33 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,045 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors' will reach 3,070.68 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,901 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors' will reach 1,773.92 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,619 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units' will reach 9,119.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,672 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors' should arrive at 6,048.74 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,771 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors' of 2,675.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,426 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>



Shares of Gentex have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GNTX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.