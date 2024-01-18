Ahead of GE (GE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from General Electric (GE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating a decline of 27.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.77 billion, representing a decrease of 18.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific GE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Aerospace' will reach $8.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Power' will likely reach $4.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Renewable Energy' will reach $3.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment profit (loss)- Aerospace' reaching $1.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.43 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment profit (loss)- Power' will reach $599.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $692 million.



Shares of GE have demonstrated returns of +2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

