Ahead of FTI Consulting (FCN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that FTI Consulting (FCN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $829.24 million, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FTI Consulting metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology' to reach $88.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' at $77.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' stands at $326.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' to come in at $175.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue - generating professionals' will reach 6,595. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,063.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring' reaching 2,318. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,946.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting' will reach 1,097. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,007 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology' should come in at 642. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 556.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average billable rate per hour - Economic Consulting' will reach $548.94. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $522 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting' will likely reach 55.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring' should arrive at 57.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Economic Consulting' of 64.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of FTI Consulting have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

