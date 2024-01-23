Ahead of Federated Hermes (FHI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federated Hermes (FHI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $396.36 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.01% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Federated Hermes metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Administrative service fees, net' to come in at $84.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other service fees, net' stands at $39.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net' at $273.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federated Hermes here>>>



Federated Hermes shares have witnessed a change of +3.28% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.