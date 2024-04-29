Ahead of Expedia (EXPE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia (EXPE) will report quarterly loss of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 85%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- B2B' will reach $752.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' reaching $2.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' to come in at $110.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media' will reach $191.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Other' should arrive at $268.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross bookings - Total' of $30.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.40 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross bookings - Agency' at $13.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Merchant' should come in at $17.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- B2B' stands at $144.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Trivago' to reach -$2.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Expedia have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, EXPE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

