Ahead of Exelon (EXC) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Exelon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- PECO [$M]' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- ComEd [$M]' should arrive at $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- BGE [$M]' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- PHI' reaching $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd' stands at $199.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $251 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI' should come in at $195.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $173 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE' will reach $221.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $199 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PECO' to reach $197.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>



Shares of Exelon have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

