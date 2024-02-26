Ahead of Everi Holdings (EVRI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings (EVRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25%. Revenues are expected to be $199.38 million, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Everi Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should arrive at $105.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- FinTech' should come in at $92.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions' stands at $35.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Games' will reach $53.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.70 million.



Shares of Everi Holdings have demonstrated returns of +6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), EVRI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

