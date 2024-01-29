Ahead of Evercore (EVR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Evercore (EVR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, reflecting a decline of 53.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $700.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Evercore metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net' at $22.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +64.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees' should come in at $19.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total' will reach $670.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Evercore here>>>



Shares of Evercore have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EVR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.