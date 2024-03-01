Ahead of European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 93.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $53.98 million, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific European Wax Center, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Marketing fees' will reach $7.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty fees' will reach $13.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product sales' to reach $30.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other revenue' stands at $2.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Same-store sales' at -0.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending center count' will likely reach 1,044. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 944.



View all Key Company Metrics for European Wax Center, Inc. here>>>



European Wax Center, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EWCZ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

