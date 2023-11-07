Ahead of Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating a decline of 19% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $529.57 million, representing a decrease of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' should come in at $77.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' should arrive at $320.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' stands at $132.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



