Ahead of Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ecolab (ECL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, indicating an increase of 21.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.96 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ecolab metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency)' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' will likely reach $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' will reach $413.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Other (Fixed currency)' reaching $368.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Corporate (Fixed currency)' to come in at $18.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' at $309.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $283.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency)' stands at $226.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Other (Fixed currency)' will reach $67.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' should come in at $43.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ecolab here>>>



Shares of Ecolab have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ECL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.