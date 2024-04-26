Ahead of eBay (EBAY) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from eBay (EBAY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.53 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some eBay metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Active Buyers' stands at 131.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 133 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' will reach $18.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.41 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross merchandise volume - International' will reach $9.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.40 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross merchandise volume - US' should arrive at $8.94 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.01 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total transaction take rate' at 13.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>



Shares of eBay have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), EBAY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

