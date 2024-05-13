Ahead of Doximity (DOCS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Doximity (DOCS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $116.46 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Doximity metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $6.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -17% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $110.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue' to come in at 290. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 294.



Shares of Doximity have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOCS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)

