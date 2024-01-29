Ahead of Dover Corporation (DOV) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corporation (DOV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.18 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dover Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Engineered Products' will likely reach $567.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' will reach $463.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' should come in at $435.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' stands at $425.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' to reach $283.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' should arrive at $126.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.43 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' of $100.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.71 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' will reach $75.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.03 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' reaching $125.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $130.77 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' will reach $76.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $77.44 million.



Over the past month, shares of Dover Corporation have returned -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, DOV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

