Ahead of DoubleVerify (DV) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 57.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $138.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DoubleVerify metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' to come in at $47.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' should arrive at $11.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' reaching $78.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.



