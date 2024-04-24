Ahead of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza (DPZ) will report quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' should come in at $118.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' to reach $90.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Supply chain' stands at $651.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' should arrive at $73.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' will reach 6,879. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,708 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Same store sales growth - U.S. stores' reaching 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - Total' of 20,784. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,008 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - International Stores' at 13,869. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,300.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' will reach 6,590. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,423 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will likely reach 289. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 285 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores' to come in at 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores' will reach 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, DPZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

