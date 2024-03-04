Ahead of DocuSign (DOCU) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign (DOCU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $698.05 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some DocuSign metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should come in at $16.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $681.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP billings' will reach $761.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $739.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' of $572.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $547.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



DocuSign shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DOCU is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

