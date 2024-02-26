Ahead of Dine Brands (DIN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands (DIN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. Revenues are expected to be $206.7 million, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dine Brands metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchise revenues' should arrive at $176.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rental revenues' will reach $29.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue' will reach $75.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other' should come in at $100.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp' to come in at 1,806. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,766.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc' reaching 1,647. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,678 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Franchise' stands at 1,645. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,657.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Effective number of restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp' will reach 156. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 156.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average weekly unit sales - Franchise - IHOP' of $38.98 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.2 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Domestic' to reach 1,537. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,569.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average weekly domestic unit sales - Franchise - Applebee's' at $52.89 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.5 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Reported sales- IHOP area license restaurant sales' will likely reach $76.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dine Brands here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Dine Brands have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, DIN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

