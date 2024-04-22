Ahead of DexCom (DXCM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom (DXCM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 58.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $911.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 22.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DexCom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hardware' to reach $92.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sensor and other' stands at $821.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should arrive at $650.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $261.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for DexCom here>>>



Over the past month, DexCom shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.