Ahead of CyberArk (CYBR) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CyberArk (CYBR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, indicating an increase of 258.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $213.42 million, representing an increase of 32% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CyberArk metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' of $61.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Perpetual license' will reach $2.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subcription' stands at $148.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +60.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>



CyberArk shares have witnessed a change of -8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CYBR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.