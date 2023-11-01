Ahead of Cummins (CMI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cummins (CMI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 44.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.14 billion, increasing 10.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cummins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Distribution' will reach $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Engine' will reach $2.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Components' at $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Accelera' should come in at $95.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +91.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Power System' should arrive at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Engine- Off-highway' to reach $491.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus' reaching $887.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive' will reach $464.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' will likely reach $488.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Components- Emission Solutions' to come in at $909.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Components- Filtration (Atmus Filtration)' of $398.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Cummins shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

