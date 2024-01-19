Ahead of CSX (CSX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CSX (CSX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.64 billion, down 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CSX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Coal' should come in at $623.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Intermodal' reaching $523.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers' at $138.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $647.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 63.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' stands at $743.05. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $796.

Analysts expect 'Volume - Rail - Automotive' to come in at 93.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Minerals' to reach 85.73 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume - Rail - Coal' of 192.01 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 187 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume - Rail-Merchandise - Fertilizers' will likely reach 52.26 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' will reach 66.51 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Rail - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' should arrive at 123.40 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 123 thousand.



