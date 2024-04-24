Ahead of Crown (CCK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crown Holdings (CCK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, reflecting a decline of 20% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crown metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' to reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External Sales- European Beverage' reaching $460.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' at $538.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other segments' should arrive at $308.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' stands at $315.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' of $176.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $178 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- European Beverage' will reach $36.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' will reach $73.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Other segments' to come in at $15.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $32.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>



Crown shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.