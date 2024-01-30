Ahead of Coursera (COUR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Coursera (COUR) to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $163.64 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coursera metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Consumer' of $95.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Degrees' to come in at $12.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Enterprise' will reach $55.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total registered learners' at 141.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 118 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Degrees Students' will reach 21,138. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,103.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Paid Enterprise Customers' will likely reach 1,339. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,149 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coursera here>>>



Over the past month, Coursera shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COUR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.