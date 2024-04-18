Ahead of CoStar (CSGP) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CoStar Group (CSGP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 79.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $649.27 million, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 28.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CoStar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- CoStar' of $251.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Information service' stands at $32.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other Marketplaces' to reach $29.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- LoopNet' should come in at $68.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Residential' to come in at $16.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Multifamily' will reach $251.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of CoStar have returned -11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, CSGP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

