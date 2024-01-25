Ahead of Corning (GLW) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Corning (GLW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.26 billion, down 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Display Technologies' to come in at $843.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' will likely reach $837.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Environmental Technologies' should come in at $418.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty Materials' to reach $522.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' reaching $221.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses' of $358.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Corning shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

