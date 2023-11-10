Ahead of Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings (CPA) to post quarterly earnings of $3.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. Revenues are expected to be $877.83 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger revenue' will reach $842.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Load factor' to come in at 87.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue per ASM' should arrive at 11.82 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.2 cents.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Yield' will reach 13.52 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.1 cents.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RASM' will reach 12.33 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.8 cents in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon' will likely reach $3.15. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.81 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles' stands at 7,045.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,344 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CASM' of 9.84 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.5 cents.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Passengers miles' should come in at 6,152.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,508 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CASM excluding fuel' reaching 5.96 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.9 cents.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' to reach 82.47 Mgal. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.7 Mgal in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Expense- Fuel' at $277.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $291.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Copa Holdings have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

