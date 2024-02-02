Ahead of Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, indicating an increase of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.29 billion, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cincinnati Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment income, net of expenses- Total' should arrive at $227.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums' will likely reach $545.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums' stands at $141.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Earned premiums- Total' of $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 29.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses' reaching 62.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 91.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses' at 61.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Loss and loss expenses' will reach 64.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' should come in at 30.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.1%.

Analysts expect 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Underwriting expenses' to come in at 26.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Personal Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' to reach 30.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, CINF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.