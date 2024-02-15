Ahead of Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Churchill Downs (CHDN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $552.38 million, increasing 15.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Churchill Downs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Gaming' will reach $224.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- TwinSpires' of $104.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Live and Historical Racing' will likely reach $221.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' at $111.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $112.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires' will reach $30.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing' should arrive at $82.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.20 million.



Over the past month, Churchill Downs shares have recorded returns of -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHDN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

