Ahead of Chubb (CB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb (CB) will report quarterly earnings of $5.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Chubb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines' to come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net investment income- Overseas General' to reach $238.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +43.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Reinsurance- Net investment income' should arrive at $49.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Premiums written- P&C' reaching $9.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined ratio' will reach 86.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss and loss expense ratio' stands at 59.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 93.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 117.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' at 89.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 117.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' should come in at 82.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 62.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' will likely reach 85.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 79.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' of 48.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>



Shares of Chubb have demonstrated returns of +8.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

